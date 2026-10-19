Hautanen Named MAC Special Teams Player of the Week

BUFFALO, NY – After booting three field goals in a victory over UMass, University at Buffalo kicker Oliver Hautanen was named the Mid-American Conference Special Teams Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday.

Hautanen was a perfect 3-for-3 on his field goal attempts in Buffalo’s win over UMass. The sophomore kicker made field goals of 26, 33 and 29 yards. His third field goal, as time expired, tied the game and sent it to overtime. In addition, Hautanen was 2-for-2 on PATs and all four of his kickoffs went for touchbacks.

Hautanen is 12-of-15 on field goal attempts this season. His 12 field goals are the most in the Mid-American Conference.

Winners of two straight, the Bulls are 4-3 overall and 2-1 in MAC play. They will host Bowling Green on Saturday at 3:30 pm at UB Stadium.



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