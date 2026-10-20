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Home Sports Rowe Named to Preseason All-MAC Second Team

Rowe Named to Preseason All-MAC Second Team

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BUFFALO, NY – University at Buffalo women’s basketball third year guard Aniya Rowe has been named to the Preseason All-Mid-American Conference Second Team, as announced by the league on Tuesday.

Rowe earns preseason honors for the first time in her career following a rookie season in which she earned a spot on the All-Freshman team after leading the Bulls in scoring (12.6 ppg), three-point field goal percentage (.312), assists (106) and minutes played (31.3). Defensively, she led the Bulls and ranked eighth in the MAC in steals per game (1.9).

The Geneva, NY native elevated her game in MAC play as she averaged 14.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals per contest, while knocking down 1.6 three-pointers per contest, all of which ranked in the top two amongst all rookies in league action.

Rowe and the Bulls open the regular season on Monday, November 2 as they welcome Georgia State to Broadview Arena at 6pm.

For all the latest on UB Women’s Basketball, follow the team on Twitter/X and Instagram at @UBuffaloWBB and like the UB Women’s Basketball Facebook page.

Click here for ticket information.

Click here for information on the Bulls Championship Fund and how you can help UB Athletics.
 

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