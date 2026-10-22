Coltrane tribute, benefit and Kleinhans season opener headline Buffalo jazz this week

Buffalo jazz fans have several local concerts and community events this week, including a saxophone tribute to John Coltrane on Friday and a long-running benefit concert on Sunday, JazzBuffalo announced in its Oct. 22 newsletter.

Coltrane centennial tribute Friday

Saxophonist John Troy and his group will celebrate the 100th anniversary of John Coltrane’s birth with a performance Friday, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m. at PAUSA Art House. Tickets are listed at $16–$18.

Female Musicians Fighting Breast Cancer benefit returns Sunday

The 23rd annual Female Musicians Fighting Breast Cancer Benefit is set for Sunday, Oct. 25, at Sportsmen’s Tavern. Founded by local bassist and two-time breast cancer survivor Ida Goeckel in 2003, the fundraiser runs from 1 to 6 p.m., with music beginning at about 1:30 p.m. Admission is $10, JazzBuffalo said.

Kleinhans season opens Nov. 8 with Nicole Zuraitis

Jazz at Kleinhans will open its 2026–2027 season Nov. 8 with two-time GRAMMY Award winner Nicole Zuraitis performing in the Mary Seaton Room, JazzBuffalo wrote. Zuraitis’ latest album, The Devil I Knew — featuring Christian McBride, Gilad Hekselman and Dan Pugach — was noted as appearing on the first-round GRAMMY ballot for Best Jazz Performance.

Samara Joy scheduled at UB in February

The University at Buffalo Center for the Arts has announced that multiple GRAMMY Award-winning vocalist Samara Joy will perform Feb. 20, 2027. JazzBuffalo noted that it had presented Joy earlier in her career.

Other upcoming events and collaborations

ArtsBuffalo, JazzBuffalo and Tappo Restaurant are offering a pre-show dining and music collaboration during the touring run of the Broadway show Hell’s Kitchen, with local vocalists Haadiyah Habeeb and Sehrèa Brown performing Oct. 27–Nov. 1 before evening performances. JazzBuffalo also highlighted additional seasonal events, including Victrola Voilà on Nov. 18 at Hunt Art Gallery and Beebe’s on the Square and a Swinging in the Holidays concert Dec. 6 at Kleinhans featuring the Champian Fulton Trio and vocalists Carmen Bradford and Vanessa Perea.

Tony Zambito of JazzBuffalo reflected on music’s power to surprise and inspire audiences, writing, “One thing that continues to inspire me about jazz is its ability to surprise us. A song we’ve heard many times can suddenly take on new meaning through the interpretation of an artist.”

The information above is drawn from JazzBuffalo’s Oct. 22 newsletter and linked event notices. Where event pages were linked in the newsletter, JazzBuffalo provided ticket and reservation information.