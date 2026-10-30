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“We’re Better Than That.” | Lindy Ruff On Losing The Three Goal Lead | Buffalo Sabres

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“We’re Better Than That.” | Lindy Ruff On Losing The Three Goal Lead | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff spoke to the media after the 7-6 win over the Anaheim Ducks on October 29, 2026. He spoke about the importance of discipline throughout the full sixty minutes. He discussed the strong power play and difficulties on the penalty kill, along with the need to concentrate on a stronger defense which leads to good offense.

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