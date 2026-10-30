“We’re Better Than That.” | Lindy Ruff On Losing The Three Goal Lead | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff spoke to the media after the 7-6 win over the Anaheim Ducks on October 29, 2026. He spoke about the importance of discipline throughout the full sixty minutes. He discussed the strong power play and difficulties on the penalty kill, along with the need to concentrate on a stronger defense which leads to good offense.
Subscribe to the Buffalo Sabres YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2G1G8eT
For More Sabres Action: https://bufsabres.co/2XAYg5m
#BuffaloSabres #Sabres #NHL
For more Sabres action: Sabres.com
Follow us on X: twitter.com/BuffaloSabres
Follow us on TikTok: https://bufsabres.co/TikTok
Follow us on Instagram: Instagram.com/buffalosabres
Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/buffalosabres
Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube