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LIVE AT 5: Watch Trump’s Bizarre Midterm-Eve Speech as He Floats Pardons for Elon Musk and Allies

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LIVE AT 5: Watch Trump’s Bizarre Midterm-Eve Speech as He Floats Pardons for Elon Musk and Allies

Donald Trump has delivered one of the most unusual presidential appearances on the eve of the midterm elections – spending much of his speech boasting about renovations to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool as voters prepare to decide who controls Congress.

Don reacts to the extraordinary spectacle and is joined by former U.S. Pardon Attorney Liz Oyer to discuss Trump's controversial use of presidential pardons, including clemency granted to political allies and members of his inner circle.

Are presidential pardons being used to serve justice or reward political loyalty? What safeguards exist against potential abuses of presidential power? And what does Trump's latest appearance tell us about his priorities ahead of Election Day?

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Source: Don Lemon — Watch the original video on YouTube

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