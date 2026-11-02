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Home Video Why AI experts are sounding the alarm about the midterms

Why AI experts are sounding the alarm about the midterms

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Why AI experts are sounding the alarm about the midterms

AI chatbots could influence how Americans vote, and the chatbot they choose matters. CNN’s Hadas Gold met with a team of professors at MIT to understand how the most popular AI chatbots respond to questions about the midterms, and what’s behind their answers.

Also, CNN talks to AI expert Jacob Ward on this and the risk AI could pose to this election cycle.

And, Donie O’Sullivan takes a look at how misinformation spread on social media – which was already a problem during the 2020 elections – could get even worse with the help of Artificial Intelligence.

0:00 Election officials are balancing threats, including AI
0:52 What chatbots are saying about candidates & the election
4:58 AI expert on how AI can potentially wreak havoc
9:49 Donie O’Sullivan reports on misinformation on social media

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#News #elections #ai

Source: CNN — Watch the original video on YouTube

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