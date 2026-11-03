“Got A Good Vibe Going Around The Room Right Now.” | Zach Benson On The Locker Room | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres forward Zach Benson spoke to the media after practice on November 3, 2026. He spoke about how he is feeling in his return to practice and the confidence winning brings into the locker room. He discussed everyone on the team contributing to each game and his enjoyment playing on a line with Tage Thompson and Peyton Krebs.
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