▶ “He’s A Coach’s Dream.” | Lindy Ruff On Noah Östlund’s Style Of Play | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff spoke to the media after practice on November 3, 2026. He provided injury updates on Conor Timmins, Jiri Kulich, and Alex Lyon. He spoke about the goaltender rotation and the all-around style of play of Noah Östlund.

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