▶ "Look At The Video, Break It Down, and Move On." | Colten Ellis on Game | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Colten Ellis spoke to the media after the 2-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on November 4, 2026. He discussed needing to stay in the present and to read and react to plays. He also spoke about the teams energy coming back from a four game road trip.

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Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube