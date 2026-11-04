▶ “These Are The Games You Need To Win To Make The Playoffs” | Peyton Krebs on Loss | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres forward Peyton Krebs spoke to the media after the 2-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on November 4, 2026. He discussed needing to have a better compete during the entirety of the game. He also spoke about needing to play better for the fans at home.

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Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube