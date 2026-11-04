“These Are The Games You Need To Win To Make The Playoffs” | Peyton Krebs on Loss | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres forward Peyton Krebs spoke to the media after the 2-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on November 4, 2026. He discussed needing to have a better compete during the entirety of the game. He also spoke about needing to play better for the fans at home.
Subscribe to the Buffalo Sabres YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2G1G8eT
For More Sabres Action: https://bufsabres.co/2XAYg5m
#BuffaloSabres #Sabres #NHL
For more Sabres action: Sabres.com
Follow us on X: twitter.com/BuffaloSabres
Follow us on TikTok: https://bufsabres.co/TikTok
Follow us on Instagram: Instagram.com/buffalosabres
Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/buffalosabres
Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube