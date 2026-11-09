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Fatal Crash On Sheridan Drive Amherst

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The Amherst Police Department is investigating a fatal crash reported at approximately 9:17 a.m. Nov. 9, 2026, on Sheridan Drive at Tavistock Lane. Westbound Sheridan Drive from Transit Road was closed, and drivers were advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Police said a 2022 red Toyota RAV4 driven by a 26-year-old Tonawanda man was traveling eastbound on Sheridan Drive when it struck a 67-year-old Amherst man who was in the roadway crossing Sheridan Drive. The pedestrian sustained critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene after police, fire and EMS personnel provided first aid. The driver was not injured.

Police are seeking information from anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam or surveillance video.

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