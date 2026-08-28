GAME RECAP: Buffalo Bisons at Rochester Red Wings 8/27/26

The Buffalo Bisons fell to the Rochester Red Wings 7-6 on Thursday evening at ESL Ballpark.

To read the full game recap: https://www.mlb.com/milb/buffalo/news/bisons-unable-to-overcome-rochester-thursday-night

Buffalo and Rochester are scheduled for a 6:45 p.m. first pitch on Friday evening at ESL Ballpark. Jameson Taillon is slated to start on the mound for the Bisons. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begin at 6:25 p.m.

Source: Buffalo Bisons — Watch the original video on YouTube