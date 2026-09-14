Two Canadian Men Plead Guilty in Buffalo Case Over Attempted Illegal Export of Firearms to Dubai and Colombia

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of New York announced that two men from Quebec, Canada, have pleaded guilty in federal court in Buffalo for conspiring to unlawfully export firearms, suppressors and ammunition from the United States to destinations overseas.

Guy Deland, 68, also known as Mark and “Security Prime,” and Charan Singh, 56, pleaded guilty on Sept. 14, 2026, before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara to a single-count conspiracy to violate the Arms Export Control Act. The offense carries a statutory maximum penalty of five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, between November 2016 and April 2017 Deland and Singh conspired with others to export defense articles on the United States Munitions List in violation of U.S. law. The release says the defendants communicated with an undercover law enforcement agent who advised them that an export license from the U.S. Department of State would be required. The defendants acknowledged the illegality of the exports, provided an encrypted communications device to the undercover agent, and wired roughly $70,000 from Canada to an undercover U.S. bank account as a 50% down payment.

Invoices shared by the undercover account detailed proposed shipments: one to Jebel Ali, United Arab Emirates, that included three new Glock 9mm pistols, magazines, two used Mini Uzi submachine guns, two suppressors and 1,000 rounds of ammunition; and a second invoice for shipment to Colombia (via Panama) that listed dozens of Glock pistols, magazines, multiple Mini Uzi submachine guns, suppressors and 3,000 rounds of ammunition. The invoices reportedly stated that the items could not be lawfully exported without a license.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said bank wire transfers representing partial payment were received in an undercover bank account located in the Western District of New York in February 2017. Tracking information later provided by the undercover agent indicated shipments to Jebel Ali and a planned shipment to Colombia in late March 2017.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron J. Mango and Trial Attorney Beaudre Barnes of the Justice Department’s National Security Division. The investigation was led by Homeland Security Investigations, with assistance from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Sentencing is scheduled before Judge Arcara: Deland is set to be sentenced Dec. 18, 2026, at 11:00 a.m., and Singh on Jan. 16, 2027, at 11:00 a.m.