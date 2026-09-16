LIVE: Sabres Live | September 16, 2026

Live stream of Sabres Live featuring Brian Duff & Martin Biron.

Today's Guest: Noah Ostlund – Buffalo Sabres Forward

Show topics include: Noah Ostlund's Contract, GM Jarmo Kekäläinen Addresses the Media, NHL News pouring in, Jiri Kulich Exclusive, This Day In Hockey History

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