LIVE: Sabres Live | September 16, 2026

Live stream of Sabres Live featuring Brian Duff & Martin Biron.
Today's Guest: Noah Ostlund – Buffalo Sabres Forward
Show topics include: Noah Ostlund's Contract, GM Jarmo Kekäläinen Addresses the Media, NHL News pouring in, Jiri Kulich Exclusive, This Day In Hockey History
Subscribe to the Buffalo Sabres YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2G1G8eT
For More Sabres Action: https://bufsabres.co/2XAYg5m
#BuffaloSabres #Sabres #NHL
For more Sabres action: Sabres.com
Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/BuffaloSabres
Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/buffalosabres
Follow us on Instagram: Instagram.com/buffalosabres
Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube