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Mitch Morse: Chargers Backs Against The Wall, Bills Offense Shining Through Two Weeks

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Buffalo Bills
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Bills radio pre/post game host and former Pro Bowl center Mitch Morse joined One Bills Live. He talked about the trap game theory ahead of Sunday's game with the Chargers, how an 0-2 team approaches their next opponent, and the Bills offensive production through two weeks. He then discussed what the Chargers may do against Buffalo's defense and how rookies acclimate to the NFL level.

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