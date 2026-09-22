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Thurman Thomas: “I Love The Swagger Of This Team Right Now” | One Bills Live | Buffalo Bills

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Buffalo Bills
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Hall of Fame RB Thurman Thomas joined One Bills Live from Highmark Stadium. He talked about his work with the stadium, his thoughts on the home opener win over the Lions, and the offensive output he's witnessed this season. He talked about Dalton Kincaid's emergence in the offense and if this weekend's game against the Chargers could be a trap game. Finally, he shared his thoughts of the Chargers offense led by Mike McDaniel and Justin Herbert and how the Bills defense matches up.

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