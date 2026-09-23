WKBW: NY Dems New Buffalo HQ

This video is part of the professional portfolio of Adam Beam, who currently serves as a Multimedia Journalist for WKBW 7 in Buffalo, NY.

For a glimpse at some of Adam's previous work from his time at KRIS 6 News, Shippensburg University, abc27 WHTM-TV, The Carlisle Sentinel and more, find his website in the profile of this channel.

To keep up to date with Adam, feel free to also check out his social media @adambeamphotos on Instagram. This video is part of the professional portfolio of Adam Beam, who currently serves as a Multimedia Journalist for WKBW 7 in Buffalo, NY.

For a glimpse at some of Adam's previous work from his time at KRIS 6 News, Shippensburg University, abc27 WHTM-TV, The Carlisle Sentinel and more, find his website in the profile of this channel.

To keep up to date with Adam, feel free to also check out his social media @adambeamphotos on Instagram.

Source: Adam Beam MMJ — Watch the original video on YouTube