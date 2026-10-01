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Home Sports Dion Dawkins On Facing The Division Rival Patriots On Sunday

Dion Dawkins On Facing The Division Rival Patriots On Sunday

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Buffalo Bills
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Dion Dawkins On Facing The Division Rival Patriots On Sunday

Dion Dawkins addressed the media after practice on Thursday October 1st. Topics include: the first division game of the season, the intensity of a rivalry game, facing a tough Patriots defense, what he expects facing a "desperate" team, the importance of division games to punch your ticket to the playoffs, correcting "sloppiness" from last week's game, holding themselves to a higher standard this season, and aiming to be the best.

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Source: Buffalo Bills — Watch the original video on YouTube

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