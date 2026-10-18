Fundraiser seeks housing help for former 97Rock personality Cindy Chan

A GoFundMe campaign is seeking $20,000 to help former 97Rock personality Cindy Chan move into safe housing after a job loss, health problems and the deterioration of her longtime residence on South Park Avenue.

Marie Bonacci, who organized the fundraiser, said Chan has lived in the rented home for nearly 12 years. Bonacci said the building has developed extensive problems, including roof leaks, water damage, mold and mildew, deteriorating walls, missing siding, squirrels in the walls and ceilings, and electrical issues.

Bonacci said the landlord has told Chan that needed repairs cannot be completed while she remains in the home and wants her to move.

“Cindy Chan’s fund covers moving, security deposit, and safe new housing after her job loss,” the fundraiser’s summary states.

The campaign identifies Chan as 71 and says she is unemployed after losing her job in circumstances Bonacci described as beyond Chan’s control, including political changes that affected her workplace. The fundraiser also describes ongoing health issues and related expenses.

The money raised would help cover a security deposit, rent, movers, transportation, possible storage and other costs associated with relocating, according to the campaign. Bonacci said contributions also would give Chan time to look for work and regain financial stability.

Chan is known in Western New York for her work in radio. A 2020 profile in Buffalo Business First described her as one of Buffalo’s early female rock-radio DJs and the first minority woman to hold that kind of local radio position. The 97Rock website has also referenced Chan in connection with the station’s history.

As of the latest public listing reviewed for this article, the campaign’s goal is $20,000. Fundraising totals can change as donations are made.

Bonacci wrote that any amount would help Chan move into a safe home and have “some breathing room” while she works to get back on her feet.

Editor’s note: The fundraiser can be found at GoFundMe.