Witches of the Moonlight Celebrate Viral Video and Commitment to Western New York Communities

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Tina Baker, activities director at The Village at Heritage Manor and a member of Witches of the Moonlight, recently invited fellow group members to perform for residents.

Witches of the Moonlight is a group of women who perform at community events and charitable functions throughout Western New York, donating their time and talents to help local organizations raise money for charitable causes.

The visit to Heritage Manor included a performance and a departure dance to “Hit the Road Jack.”

A video of the group leaving the facility was posted on The Village at Heritage Manor’s Facebook page on Oct. 18. Facebook Insights reported 1,015,897 views, approximately 745,500 viewers and 5,142 follows attributed to the reel as of Oct. 22, 2026.

View the video on Facebook

The Village at Heritage Manor is inviting the group back for a presentation and celebration.

Special Celebration — Thanks a MILLION!

Monday, Oct. 26, 2026, at 6:30 p.m.

The Village at Heritage Manor

41 Lexington Ct., Lockport, N.Y.

About Witches of the Moonlight

Founded and led by Kelly Bowman, Witches of the Moonlight brings together women from across Western New York who share an interest in dancing, entertainment and community service. Inspired by the German Hexenbrut witches, the group performs at community events and charitable functions at no charge, helping local organizations raise money for charitable causes.

Each year, the group selects a local charity to support through fundraising. This year’s chosen charity is Snuggled in Love in Lockport.