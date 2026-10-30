▶ Tage Thompson Scores Hat Trick In 7-6 Victory | Buffalo Sabres Highlights

The Buffalo Sabres defeated the Anaheim Ducks 7-6 on October 29, 2026. Tage Thompson recorded a hat trick and Buffalo’s remaining four goals were scored by Tyson Kozak, Noah Östlund, Jack Quinn, and Zach Benson. Colten Ellis made 29 saves in the victory.

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