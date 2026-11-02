“Benson Had A Maintenance Day” | Lindy Ruff With Injury Updates After Practice | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff spoke to the media after practice on November 2, 2026. He gave injury updates on Zach Benson, Alex Lyon, Jiri Kulich, Konsta Helenius and Conor Timmins. He talked about what the team needs to do going forward to continue their success they had on the west coast.
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