Greg Gaines On Joining The Bills | Buffalo Bills

Bills DL Greg Gaines addressed the media on August 25, 2026. He discussed joining the team, his familiarities with the defense, his style of play, looking for the right opportunity, and playing with Michael Hoecht with the Rams.

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