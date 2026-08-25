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Ja’Mori Maclin: Making A Statement In The Preseason, Playing With A Chip On His Shoulder

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Buffalo Bills
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Bills WR Ja'Mori Maclin joined One Bills Live following today's practice. He talked about his 71-yard touchdown against the Browns in Saturday's preseason game, the support he has received from his family, and his upbringing with 13 siblings. He then discussed the closeness of this year's team, the skillset he brings to the table, and what he's learned about the NFL game on and off the field from his cousin and former Pro Bowl WR Jeremy Maclin. Finally, he shared his thoughts on what he wants to do in the preseason finale against the Steelers.

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Source: Buffalo Bills — Watch the original video on YouTube

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