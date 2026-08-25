Joe Brady On Playing Starters For Preseason Game 3, What He’s Seen From Preseason So Far, And More

Bills Head Coach Joe Brady addressed the media before practice on August 25th, 2026. Topics Include: the possibility of starters playing on Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Preseason Game 3, time between last preseason game and Week 1, what he has seen from QB Josh Allen and if he’ll be playing on Thursday, reflecting on the end of his first training camp, sideline versus booth decision for coordinators, position competitions and expectations—Left Guard, Quarterback 2, and punt returner, upcoming roster cutdowns and how injuries affect decisions, the chemistry between S CJ Gardner-Johnson and S Cole Bishop, injury updates and status checks on ILB Terrel Bernard, OLB Michael Hoecht, and RB Ty Johnson, and on players: DL Greg Gaines, OLB Javon Solomon, and WR Skyler Bell.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Bills YT Channel: https://bufbills.co/2Yhjq9j

For More Bills NFL Action: https://bufbills.co/3sWlvc3

#BuffaloBills #Bills #NFL

For more Bills action: https://www.buffalobills.com/

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BuffaloBills/

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/buffalobills/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/buffalobills

Follow us on TikTok: https://bufbills.co/TikTok

Source: Buffalo Bills — Watch the original video on YouTube