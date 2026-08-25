Josh Allen Discusses Play Calling, The Wide Receiver Room, And More

Bills Quarterback Josh Allen addressed the media after practice on August 25th, 2026. Topics Include: calling plays in preseason games, getting reps with various wide receivers with guys missing from injuries, the progression of WR Skyler Bell, and benefits of playing on grass.

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