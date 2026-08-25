Kyle Allen On Play During Preseason | Buffalo Bills

Bills quarterback Kyle Allen addressed the media on August 25, 2026. He discussed his play through training camp and the preseason, his comfort in the offense, the battle for roster spots, working alongside Josh Allen & his play calling.

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