Shane Buechele On Preparing In Preseason | Buffalo Bills

Bills quarterback Shane Buechele addressed the media on August 25, 2026. He discussed working with head coach Joe Brady and the offense, the battle for roster spots in the preseason, if Josh Allen calls plays this week, what he’s seen from WR Ja'Mori Maclin, his play, his enjoyment in returning to the team and attending the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding.

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