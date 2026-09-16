Buffalo Sabres Forward Noah Ostlund On New Contract & Making Buffalo Home | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres forward Noah Ostlund joined the Buffalo Sabres’ show, Sabres Live, with Brian Duff and Martin Biron on September 16, 2026. They discussed his new extension, his playoff injury, living with Josh Doan, and belonging in the NHL.

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