Attorney explains new evidence as investigation into alleged assault at Cornell frat house reopened

A New York prosecutor has reopened an investigation into allegations that a woman was sexually assaulted by multiple students at a Cornell University fraternity house in 2024.

The decision comes after the woman filed a lawsuit alleging she was assaulted after being given alcohol and drugs. Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten said his office will present evidence to a grand jury amid questions about why no criminal charges were previously filed.

The complaint, filed Sept. 16, centers on allegations involving the Chi Phi fraternity house near Cornell University's campus.

Scripps News spoke with Criminal Attorney Jo-Anna Nieves about what it all means and how it could impact other cases in the future.

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Source: Scripps News — Watch the original video on YouTube