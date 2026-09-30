Josh Allen On Divisional Matchup vs. Patriots | Buffalo Bills

Bills quarterback Josh Allen addressed the media on September 30, 2026 after practice. He discussed facing the Patriots defense, lessons learned from division games, respect for Drake Maye, getting prepared for games, the impact of Dawson Knox as a teammate, and TD records.

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