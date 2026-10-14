Becker Farms at Night returns with haunted hayride, Phylo‑Tech experience

Becker Farms will turn its Gasport property into an after‑dark Halloween destination on weekends in October, offering a Haunted Hayride, a walk‑through Phylo‑Tech Bio‑Genetic Labs experience and other nighttime attractions for families and older guests.

The nighttime event runs Oct. 16–18, Oct. 23–25 and Oct. 30. Event hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Parking is free. Organizers recommend buying tickets online in advance because the event sells out; haunted hayride admission is listed at $20 online and $22 at the gate.

Activities scheduled after dark include the Haunted Corn & Grape Maze, the Becker Mountain Mega Slide, the Fiesta Farmyard and petting zoo, playgrounds and late‑night food and drink at the farm’s Country Market and Brew Pub. Private campfires for groups of up to 20 guests are available for $100, and guests can add themed packages such as the BOOze Package, Scary Snacks Package or the Eat, Drink & Be Scary combination.

“Becker Farms at Night is one of the most anticipated events of the Halloween season,” said Melinda Vizcarra, partner and co‑owner. “From the haunted forest and Phylo‑Tech experience to the nighttime corn maze, mega slide and private campfires, there are plenty of ways for guests to make memories and enjoy the farm after dark.”

Becker Farms also plans a Trunk‑or‑Treat celebration for families on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The farm is located at 3724 Quaker Road in Gasport.

For tickets and full event information, organizers direct readers to the Becker Farms events page: https://www.beckerfarms.com/events-1/becker-farms-night-haunted-hayride-2026-2026-10-16-19-00