Heastie praises Democratic House gains, backs Jeffries as leader

Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie on Tuesday praised Democratic gains in the U.S. House of Representatives and said voters had sent a clear message against Republican leadership.

“Voters across the country today have sent a loud and clear message that they have lost confidence in our federal government’s failed Republican leadership,” Heastie said in a statement issued Nov. 3. “Faced with ever-rising costs of housing, groceries, childcare and utilities, they are fed up that no one is listening. This election has been all about change.”

Heastie said the newly elected Democratic caucus in the House, under the leadership of Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, “promises to deliver that change.” He added: “I would like to tell Americans across the country — Hakeem and his colleagues are listening. They hear you. Rest assured, they will unify voices in the House to fight against the Trump administration and take measures to do right by our families.”

Heastie’s office issued the statement following the Nov. 3 elections.