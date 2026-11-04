Heastie praises Letitia James after re-election as attorney general

Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie on Tuesday praised Letitia James after New York voters re-elected her to another term as attorney general.

Heastie, the leader of the New York State Assembly, called James “a calm, protective voice for New Yorkers” and highlighted her leadership and commitment to justice.

New York’s voters have once again chosen my friend and colleague Letitia James to serve as Attorney General. While the Trump administration specializes in fearmongering and divisiveness, Attorney General James has remained a calm, protective voice for New Yorkers. Her leadership and commitment to justice is an example for us all, and I am proud that the voters of this great state have chosen her to continue as our Attorney General.

The statement was issued Nov. 3, 2026, by Heastie’s office following Tuesday’s election.