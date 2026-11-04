Search here...
Home Sports Tage Thompson earns NHL’s First Star of the Week; Sabres highlight home...

Tage Thompson earns NHL’s First Star of the Week; Sabres highlight home schedule, promotions

By
Staff
-
LATEST HEADLINES
Breaking the Silence: Western New York Voices Come Together to Address Men’s Mental Health Crisis →Big Dubs for Erie County Democrats →‘Big Dubs’ for Erie County Democrats →‘Big Dubs’ for Erie County Democrats →Thanksgiving: United by Gratitude →Meyer Declares Victory in Race for Erie County Clerk →
Tage Thompson earns NHL’s First Star of the Week; Sabres highlight home schedule, promotions
WNYmedia branded news card using a real editorial photograph.

Tage Thompson named NHL first star of the week

Tage Thompson was named the NHL’s First Star of the Week after collecting eight points (five goals, three assists) in three games, the Buffalo Sabres announced Wednesday. Thompson’s five goals and eight points were both tied for the NHL lead during the week as Buffalo finished 3-0-0 on a California road trip.

Sabres set promotions and home games at KeyBank Center

The Sabres also promoted upcoming home dates and team initiatives at KeyBank Center. The team lists a Hometown Remix night Wednesday, Nov. 4, when Buffalo hosts the Ottawa Senators at 7:30 p.m. A Hockey Fights Cancer night is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 6, when the Sabres host the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7 p.m. The Sabres will host the Vegas Golden Knights Sunday, Nov. 8, at 3:30 p.m.

Buffalo announced the Hometown Remix merchandise collection is now available, with jerseys, hats and other apparel offered through the team shop. The team also highlighted a Sabres partnership with Chick‑fil‑A and invited fans to view an embedded video series and a Hometown Remix photo gallery on its platforms.

Tickets for the games and for concerts and other events at KeyBank Center were promoted by the team. All schedule, promotion and merchandise details were provided by the Buffalo Sabres.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WNYmedia Network is a user generated content & video delivery network of blogs and websites focused on Progressive Politics, Public Good, Live Music, Great Food, Good Government and Lousy Sports Teams in Buffalo and Western New York. Buffalo's largest network of Progressive journalists, bloggers, activists, politicians, content creators and other media professionals delivering live video, local news and daily social trends in Buffalo and Western New York.
Contact us: News@wnymedia.net
Facebook Instagram Mail Paypal RSS Soundcloud X Vimeo Youtube
© ©2022 WNYmedia Network. All RIghts Reserved
Share a Story

Send a submission or message

LATEST