Honduran man charged with assaulting Border Patrol agent in Niagara Falls

Federal prosecutors say a 28-year-old Honduran national, Esli Osman Diaz-Bejarano, was arrested and charged in connection with an alleged attack on a U.S. Border Patrol agent in Niagara Falls.

The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York, Michael DiGiacomo, announced Sept. 14, 2026, that Diaz-Bejarano was charged by criminal complaint with assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers. The charge carries a maximum statutory penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to the announcement.

Authorities say the incident occurred Sept. 2, 2026, on St. Joseph Road in Niagara Falls during an immigration enforcement action. Federal agents attempted to interview Diaz-Bejarano, who fled on foot and resisted when agents tried to apprehend him. During the struggle, prosecutors allege Diaz-Bejarano bit the left wrist of an agent, causing a bleeding laceration. The agent was treated at DeGraff Memorial Hospital for the injury.

Diaz-Bejarano made an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah J. McCarthy and was detained, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. The case is being prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Brendan W. Fitzgerald.

The complaint follows an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations, led by Acting Special Agent-in-Charge Anthony Patrone, and U.S. Border Patrol, led by Acting Chief Patrol Agent James D’Amato.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office statement reiterated that a charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.