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Home Around Our Network Sports GAME RECAP: Buffalo Bisons vs Rochester Red Wings 9/17/26

GAME RECAP: Buffalo Bisons vs Rochester Red Wings 9/17/26

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WNYmedia Network
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Three Buffalo Bisons pitchers combined to strikeout seven batters, but the offense was unable to get past the Rochester Red Wings in a 3-1 loss on Thursday afternoon at Sahlen Field.

To read the full game recap: https://www.mlb.com/milb/buffalo/news/bisons-offense-unable-to-keep-pace-with-rochester

The two teams continue the series on Friday night with a 6:05 p.m. scheduled first pitch. It is Fan Appreciation Night at Sahlen Field as well. CJ Van Eyk is slated to start for Buffalo in game four of the six-game set. Pregame on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begins at 5:45 p.m. with the ‘Voice of the Bisons’ Pat Malacaro and Paul Hamilton.

Source: Buffalo Bisons — Watch the original video on YouTube

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