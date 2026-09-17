“We Have To Be Ready Quick” | Lindy Ruff After First Day Of Training Camp | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff spoke to the media after the first day of training camp on September 17, 2026. Ruff talked about the expectations he has for his team this year and how he felt they looked in their first official practice of training camp. He discussed what he wants to see from players in a shortened preseason and how they can start strong. He talked about the additions of Louis Crevier and Olen Zellweger.

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