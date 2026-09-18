“Nothing Is Given. We Need To Work” | Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen On Season Outlook | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen spoke to the media after training camp practice on September 18, 2026. Luukkonen discussed the expectations he has for himself and the team ahead of the season, and how he trained in the offseason. He talked about what the team learned from last year and how they can learn from what happened.
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