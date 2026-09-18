“Let’s Get After It” | Jarmo Kekäläinen and Lindy Ruff Address The Team Before Camp | Buffalo Sabres

Watch general manager Jarmo Kekäläinen and head coach Lindy Ruff's welcome back to camp speech to the 2026-27 Buffalo Sabres. The two address the team on the expectations going into the season and what they want to see from each other to take the next step.
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Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube