Search here...
Home Around Our Network Sports “I Don’t Want It To Stop”| Zach Metsa On Contract Extension &...

“I Don’t Want It To Stop”| Zach Metsa On Contract Extension & Upcoming Season | Buffalo Sabres

By
WNYmedia Network
-

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Zach Metsa joined the Buffalo Sabres’ show, Sabres Live, with Brian Duff and Martin Biron on September 17, 2026. They discussed his contract extension, his last season with the Buffalo Sabres, and getting engaged.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Sabres YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2G1G8eT
For More Sabres Action: https://bufsabres.co/2XAYg5m

#BuffaloSabres #Sabres #NHL

For more Sabres action: Sabres.com
Follow us on X: twitter.com/BuffaloSabres
Follow us on TikTok: https://bufsabres.co/TikTok
Follow us on Instagram: Instagram.com/buffalosabres
Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/buffalosabres

Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WNYmedia Network is a user generated content & video delivery network of blogs and websites focused on Progressive Politics, Public Good, Live Music, Great Food, Good Government and Lousy Sports Teams in Buffalo and Western New York. Buffalo's largest network of Progressive journalists, bloggers, activists, politicians, content creators and other media professionals delivering live video, local news and daily social trends in Buffalo and Western New York.
Contact us: News@wnymedia.net
Facebook Instagram Mail Paypal RSS Soundcloud X Vimeo Youtube
© ©2022 WNYmedia Network. All RIghts Reserved