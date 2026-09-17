“I Don’t Want It To Stop”| Zach Metsa On Contract Extension & Upcoming Season | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Zach Metsa joined the Buffalo Sabres’ show, Sabres Live, with Brian Duff and Martin Biron on September 17, 2026. They discussed his contract extension, his last season with the Buffalo Sabres, and getting engaged.

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