“Not The Same Sabres Anymore” | Rasmus Dahlin After First Day Of Training Camp | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin spoke to the media at the first day of Buffalo Sabres training camp on September 17, 2026. Dahlin talked about the team’s expectations going into the year, and how his confidence is after the success of last season. He also talked about the newest additions to the defense in Olen Zellweger and Louis Crevier.

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