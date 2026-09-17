LIVE: Sabres Live | September 17, 2026

Live stream of Sabres Live featuring Brian Duff & Martin Biron.
Today's Guest: Zach Metsa – Buffalo Sabres Defensemen
Show topics include: Tage Thompson, Training Camp Practice Lineups, Zach Metsa Extension, Connor Hellebuyck Suspended by Winnipeg, Dylan Larkin Injury, This Date in Hockey History
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