GAME RECAP: Buffalo Bisons vs Rochester Red Wings 9/16/26

The Buffalo Bisons opened up a three-run lead early but were outmatched by the Rochester Red Wings 12-4 on Wednesday night at Sahlen Field.

To read the full game recap: https://www.mlb.com/milb/buffalo/news/bisons-unable-to-keep-pace-with-rochester-on-wednesday

The Bisons and Rochester will meet for game three of their six-game series Thursday afternoon at 12:05 p.m. Richard Gallardo is slated to start for Buffalo. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begins with Paul Hamilton and Buffalo Baseball Hall of Famer Duke McGuire at 11:45 a.m.

Source: Buffalo Bisons — Watch the original video on YouTube