“No One Will Take Us For Granted” | Lindy Ruff Ahead Of 2026 Training Camp | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff spoke to the media on September 16, 2026 ahead of the start of training camp. Ruff talked about the team's expectations going into the year after the playoff run last season, and what he wants to see him his team. He also discussed the leadership on the team, and who he wants to see step up in the new group.

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