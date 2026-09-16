“Pretty Good Is Not Good Enough” | Jarmo Kekäläinen Ahead Of 2026 Training Camp | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres general manager Jarmo Kekäläinen spoke to the media on September 16, 2026 ahead of the start of training camp. Kekäläinen talked about the team's expectations going into the year after the playoff run last season, and what he wants to see him his team. He also talked about the offseason he and his staff had, and how they believe the roster will look once the regular season starts. Kekäläinen discussed the contract extensions of Noah Ostlund, Josh Doan, Zach Benson and Beck Malenstyn and how they fit into the core going forward.

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