Search here...
Home Around Our Network Sports “Pretty Good Is Not Good Enough” | Jarmo Kekäläinen Ahead Of 2026...

“Pretty Good Is Not Good Enough” | Jarmo Kekäläinen Ahead Of 2026 Training Camp | Buffalo Sabres

By
WNYmedia Network
-

Buffalo Sabres general manager Jarmo Kekäläinen spoke to the media on September 16, 2026 ahead of the start of training camp. Kekäläinen talked about the team's expectations going into the year after the playoff run last season, and what he wants to see him his team. He also talked about the offseason he and his staff had, and how they believe the roster will look once the regular season starts. Kekäläinen discussed the contract extensions of Noah Ostlund, Josh Doan, Zach Benson and Beck Malenstyn and how they fit into the core going forward.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Sabres YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2G1G8eT
For More Sabres Action: https://bufsabres.co/2XAYg5m

#BuffaloSabres #Sabres #NHL

For more Sabres action: Sabres.com
Follow us on X: twitter.com/BuffaloSabres
Follow us on TikTok: https://bufsabres.co/TikTok
Follow us on Instagram: Instagram.com/buffalosabres
Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/buffalosabres

Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WNYmedia Network is a user generated content & video delivery network of blogs and websites focused on Progressive Politics, Public Good, Live Music, Great Food, Good Government and Lousy Sports Teams in Buffalo and Western New York. Buffalo's largest network of Progressive journalists, bloggers, activists, politicians, content creators and other media professionals delivering live video, local news and daily social trends in Buffalo and Western New York.
Contact us: News@wnymedia.net
Facebook Instagram Mail Paypal RSS Soundcloud X Vimeo Youtube
© ©2022 WNYmedia Network. All RIghts Reserved