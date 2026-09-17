“Last Year’s Over. We Have To Earn It” | Tage Thompson First Day Of Training Camp | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson spoke to the media at the first day of Buffalo Sabres training camp on September 17, 2026. Thompson talked about the team’s attitude going into this season and what they can take away from last season’s success. Thompson discussed the players he’s expecting to step up, like Noah Ostlund, Konsta Helenius and Zach Benson.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Sabres YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2G1G8eT

For More Sabres Action: https://bufsabres.co/2XAYg5m

#BuffaloSabres #Sabres #NHL

For more Sabres action: Sabres.com

Follow us on X: twitter.com/BuffaloSabres

Follow us on TikTok: https://bufsabres.co/TikTok

Follow us on Instagram: Instagram.com/buffalosabres

Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/buffalosabres

Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube