“Last Year’s Over. We Have To Earn It” | Tage Thompson First Day Of Training Camp | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson spoke to the media at the first day of Buffalo Sabres training camp on September 17, 2026. Thompson talked about the team’s attitude going into this season and what they can take away from last season’s success. Thompson discussed the players he’s expecting to step up, like Noah Ostlund, Konsta Helenius and Zach Benson.
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