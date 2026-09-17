Search here...
Home Around Our Network Sports “Last Year’s Over. We Have To Earn It” | Tage Thompson First...

“Last Year’s Over. We Have To Earn It” | Tage Thompson First Day Of Training Camp | Buffalo Sabres

By
WNYmedia Network
-

Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson spoke to the media at the first day of Buffalo Sabres training camp on September 17, 2026. Thompson talked about the team’s attitude going into this season and what they can take away from last season’s success. Thompson discussed the players he’s expecting to step up, like Noah Ostlund, Konsta Helenius and Zach Benson.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Sabres YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2G1G8eT
For More Sabres Action: https://bufsabres.co/2XAYg5m

#BuffaloSabres #Sabres #NHL

For more Sabres action: Sabres.com
Follow us on X: twitter.com/BuffaloSabres
Follow us on TikTok: https://bufsabres.co/TikTok
Follow us on Instagram: Instagram.com/buffalosabres
Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/buffalosabres

Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WNYmedia Network is a user generated content & video delivery network of blogs and websites focused on Progressive Politics, Public Good, Live Music, Great Food, Good Government and Lousy Sports Teams in Buffalo and Western New York. Buffalo's largest network of Progressive journalists, bloggers, activists, politicians, content creators and other media professionals delivering live video, local news and daily social trends in Buffalo and Western New York.
Contact us: News@wnymedia.net
Facebook Instagram Mail Paypal RSS Soundcloud X Vimeo Youtube
© ©2022 WNYmedia Network. All RIghts Reserved