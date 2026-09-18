“Reception From The Fans Was Incredible” | Lindy Ruff After Team Was Acknowledged At Bills Game

Buffalo Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff spoke to the media on September 18, 2026 after a training camp practice. He talked about his experience at the Buffalo Bills Thursday Night Football game and the new stadium. He also talked about Noah Ostlund and his role with the team, and the plan for preseason games.

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