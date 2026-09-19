“It’s unreal. I can’t even describe the feeling.” | Jiri Kulich On Being Back With His Team

Buffalo Sabres forward Jiri Kulich spoke to the media on September 19, 2026 after the Blue & Gold Scrimmage. He talked about being back on the ice with his team for the first time in almost a year and the training it took to get there. He spoke about his potential line mates this season and what he hopes for himself this year.
Subscribe to the Buffalo Sabres YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2G1G8eT
For More Sabres Action: https://bufsabres.co/2XAYg5m
#BuffaloSabres #Sabres #NHL
For more Sabres action: Sabres.com
Follow us on X: twitter.com/BuffaloSabres
Follow us on TikTok: https://bufsabres.co/TikTok
Follow us on Instagram: Instagram.com/buffalosabres
Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/buffalosabres
Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube