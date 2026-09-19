“It’s unreal. I can’t even describe the feeling.” | Jiri Kulich On Being Back With His Team

Buffalo Sabres forward Jiri Kulich spoke to the media on September 19, 2026 after the Blue & Gold Scrimmage. He talked about being back on the ice with his team for the first time in almost a year and the training it took to get there. He spoke about his potential line mates this season and what he hopes for himself this year.

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Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube