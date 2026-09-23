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Home Around Our Network Sports Dan Orlovsky: Bills-Chargers Matchup Breakdown | One Bills Live | Buffalo Bills

Dan Orlovsky: Bills-Chargers Matchup Breakdown | One Bills Live | Buffalo Bills

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Buffalo Bills
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ESPN NFL Analyst Dan Orlovsky joined One Bills Live for his weekly appearance. He shared his thoughts on why the Chargers are off to an 0-2 start and their possible approach in Sunday's game against the Bills. He went on to talk about the matchup between Derwin James and Dalton Kincaid, the Chargers defensive strategy, and the Bills high-powered offense continuing their pace.

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